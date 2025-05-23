24,000 and counting - all these people have seen this documentary about an unbelievable Wembley memory
More than 24,000 people have watched ‘Reliving The Fairytale’ – the 44-minute tribute to fans’ memories of Sunderland’s FA Cup win 52 years ago.
Leaving Sunderland at midnight
And as the Black Cats return to Wembley once more this weekend, here is a link to the film which looks back on the year Bob Stokoe’s team beat the football giants of Manchester City, Arsenal and Leeds United on the way to glory.
Die-hard fans recall leaving Sunderland at midnight, getting to London at 7am and walking up Wembley Way with red and white scarves everywhere.
They re-lived the emotionally draining match and the ear-piercing whistles of the supporters as they urged the referee to blow the whistle for the end of the match.
Disbelief among fans who tried to comprehend what just happened
They describe a night of celebration in London and the disbelief as they tried to take in what had happened.
And all that is just a small taster from the documentary which is packed with memories from the people who were there.
‘Reliving The Fairytale’ was made with the help of The Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley, The Sunderland Mac (Music, Art and Culture) Trust’s John Mowbray, and many other supporters with a passion for Sunderland.
So many ways to enjoy our coverage of all things Sunderland
Take a look for yourself and enjoy the trip back in time.
There’s lots more memories from 1973 on the Sunderland Echo website.
Find out what the nightlife was like 52 years ago and how much it cost to go shopping.
And it’s not just football which gets our attention. Have a look at our memories of pubs, clubs, schools, streets and shops from yesteryear.
Still going strong after 152 years
If you want even more of a glimpse into Sunderland’s past, make sure you make the most of the Sunderland Echo’s nostalgia coverage which includes;
The newspaper which has been produced since 1873.
The Echo website which is packed with retro content as well as news, sport, lifestyle stories and plenty more besides.
Check out the Sunderland Echo Facebook page where you can catch all the latest updates.
Why not enjoy the Echo’s sister pages on Facebook including Wearside Echoes (the social media site dedicated to nostalgia).
Let’s not forget the newest addition to our nostalgia family - the Wearside Echoes podcast which features interviews with local people about their childhood and how it shaped their lives.
Enjoy it all with the Sunderland Echo.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.