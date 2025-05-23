A Sunderland Echo documentary about 1973 is grabbing the attention of thousands of film lovers.

More than 24,000 people have watched ‘Reliving The Fairytale’ – the 44-minute tribute to fans’ memories of Sunderland’s FA Cup win 52 years ago.

Leaving Sunderland at midnight

And as the Black Cats return to Wembley once more this weekend, here is a link to the film which looks back on the year Bob Stokoe’s team beat the football giants of Manchester City, Arsenal and Leeds United on the way to glory.

Sunderland supporters leaving for Wembley in 1973. | se

Die-hard fans recall leaving Sunderland at midnight, getting to London at 7am and walking up Wembley Way with red and white scarves everywhere.

They re-lived the emotionally draining match and the ear-piercing whistles of the supporters as they urged the referee to blow the whistle for the end of the match.

Disbelief among fans who tried to comprehend what just happened

They describe a night of celebration in London and the disbelief as they tried to take in what had happened.

George Robinson was one of many fans who relived that special time to be a Sunderland supporter - the FA Cup run of 1973. | se

And all that is just a small taster from the documentary which is packed with memories from the people who were there.

‘Reliving The Fairytale’ was made with the help of The Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley, The Sunderland Mac (Music, Art and Culture) Trust’s John Mowbray, and many other supporters with a passion for Sunderland.

John Mowbray - reliving the fairytale of 1973 when Sunderland beat the odds to lift the FA Cup. | se

So many ways to enjoy our coverage of all things Sunderland

Take a look for yourself and enjoy the trip back in time.

There’s lots more memories from 1973 on the Sunderland Echo website.

Find out what the nightlife was like 52 years ago and how much it cost to go shopping.

Reliving The Fairytale: The Sunderland Echo film about SAFC's 1973 heroics through the eyes of the fans. | se

And it’s not just football which gets our attention. Have a look at our memories of pubs, clubs, schools, streets and shops from yesteryear.

