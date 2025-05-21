13 of the happiest photos of fans on their way to Wembley: Haway the Lads!

By Chris Cordner

Published 21st May 2025, 14:40 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 16:34 BST

The thrills, spills, joy and agony of another Sunderland day at Wembley is fast approaching.

The play-off final beckons and it got us searching for the best images of Black Cats fans in London from the past.

Thanks to the Sunderland Echo archives and the fantastic Getty Images, we found all these recollections from 1973 to 2022.

Re-live the memories of Elvis, a unicorn, and much more besides.

The fans were in high spirits as they got ready to watch Sunderland in the 1973 FA Cup Final.

1. Witnessing history

The fans were in high spirits as they got ready to watch Sunderland in the 1973 FA Cup Final. | se

Elvis was among the Sunderland ranks outside Wembley, as this scene from the 1998 play-off final shows.

2. Elvis is a Mackem

Elvis was among the Sunderland ranks outside Wembley, as this scene from the 1998 play-off final shows. | se

Sunderland fans celebrate as the team scores in the 1998 play-off final. Tell us if you are in the picture.

3. Back of the net

Sunderland fans celebrate as the team scores in the 1998 play-off final. Tell us if you are in the picture. | se

These fans covered themselves from head to toe with red and white for Sunderland's big day at Wembley in 1998.

4. Totally red and white

These fans covered themselves from head to toe with red and white for Sunderland's big day at Wembley in 1998. | se

