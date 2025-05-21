The play-off final beckons and it got us searching for the best images of Black Cats fans in London from the past.

Thanks to the Sunderland Echo archives and the fantastic Getty Images, we found all these recollections from 1973 to 2022.

Re-live the memories of Elvis, a unicorn, and much more besides.

1 . Witnessing history The fans were in high spirits as they got ready to watch Sunderland in the 1973 FA Cup Final.

2 . Elvis is a Mackem Elvis was among the Sunderland ranks outside Wembley, as this scene from the 1998 play-off final shows.

3 . Back of the net Sunderland fans celebrate as the team scores in the 1998 play-off final. Tell us if you are in the picture.