The play-off final beckons and it got us searching for the best images of Black Cats fans in London from the past.
Re-live the memories of Elvis, a unicorn, and much more besides.
1. Witnessing history
The fans were in high spirits as they got ready to watch Sunderland in the 1973 FA Cup Final. | se
2. Elvis is a Mackem
Elvis was among the Sunderland ranks outside Wembley, as this scene from the 1998 play-off final shows. | se
3. Back of the net
Sunderland fans celebrate as the team scores in the 1998 play-off final. Tell us if you are in the picture. | se
4. Totally red and white
These fans covered themselves from head to toe with red and white for Sunderland's big day at Wembley in 1998. | se