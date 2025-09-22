Every one of these photos were taken at the Sunderland Carnival Bonny Baby competition between 1980 and 1985.
See if you can spot someone you know in these photo memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.
In case you missed it;
1 / 5
They were all bonny babies in the 1980s and they will all be in their 40s now.
Every one of these photos were taken at the Sunderland Carnival Bonny Baby competition between 1980 and 1985.
See if you can spot someone you know in these photo memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.
In case you missed it;