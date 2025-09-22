I found these 17 photos of Sunderland's bonny baby entries from the 1980s. They'll all be in their 40s now!

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

They were all bonny babies in the 1980s and they will all be in their 40s now.

Every one of these photos were taken at the Sunderland Carnival Bonny Baby competition between 1980 and 1985.

See if you can spot someone you know in these photo memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Meet the 1980 winners in the up to 6 months section, left to right; John Waddle, Emma Louise Bryson and Michael Hardy.

1. A great line-up in 1980

Meet the 1980 winners in the up to 6 months section, left to right; John Waddle, Emma Louise Bryson and Michael Hardy. | se

Two year old Kathryn Linsey Esteria carried off the overall title in 1980 and her first thought was to have a well earned drink from the Bonny Baby Cup!

2. Thirsty work for Kathryn

Two year old Kathryn Linsey Esteria carried off the overall title in 1980 and her first thought was to have a well earned drink from the Bonny Baby Cup! | se

The Carnival Bonny Baby Competition in 1980, Lynne Seymour, Kevin Burrell and Judith Hetherington took the honours.

3. A 1980 line-up

The Carnival Bonny Baby Competition in 1980, Lynne Seymour, Kevin Burrell and Judith Hetherington took the honours. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Gemma Louise Binsley (left) won the 7 - 12 months section in 1980. Second was David John Vincent (centre) and third, Bronya Jane Moss.

4. A champion line-up

Gemma Louise Binsley (left) won the 7 - 12 months section in 1980. Second was David John Vincent (centre) and third, Bronya Jane Moss. | se

