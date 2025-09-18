13 fabulous photos from Fulwell Infants School in Sunderland to show more than a decade of student scenes

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

Open your pages for memories of fabulous scenes at Fulwell Infants School in Sunderland.

We have 13 photo memories from the Sunderland Echo archives and they stretch from a Mad Professor Roadshow in 2003 to burying a time capsule in 2017.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know. And if you do, tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Meah Smith and Michael Brown watch as Dr John Kilcoyne demonstrates how a banana frozen in liquid nitrogen can be used to hammer a nail through a piece of wood. The scene was photographed during the Mad Professor Roadshow at the school 22 years ago.

1. It's bananas in 2003

Meah Smith and Michael Brown watch as Dr John Kilcoyne demonstrates how a banana frozen in liquid nitrogen can be used to hammer a nail through a piece of wood. The scene was photographed during the Mad Professor Roadshow at the school 22 years ago. | se

Photo Sales
These pupils at Fulwell Infants and Nursery School were dancing to celebrate the Chinese New Year 21 years ago.

2. Celebrations in 2004

These pupils at Fulwell Infants and Nursery School were dancing to celebrate the Chinese New Year 21 years ago. | se Photo: AB

Photo Sales
Wow! Look at the fantastic collection at Fulwell Infants in 2004 where there were more than 200 shoeboxes filled with gifts to give to others.

3. Great work at Christmas 2004

Wow! Look at the fantastic collection at Fulwell Infants in 2004 where there were more than 200 shoeboxes filled with gifts to give to others. | se Photo: KB

Photo Sales
Author and illustrator Rob Lewis was given a gift of smelly cheese when he visited Fulwell Infants School in 2006.

4. Saying cheese in Fulwell

Author and illustrator Rob Lewis was given a gift of smelly cheese when he visited Fulwell Infants School in 2006. | se

Photo Sales
