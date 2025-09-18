We have 13 photo memories from the Sunderland Echo archives and they stretch from a Mad Professor Roadshow in 2003 to burying a time capsule in 2017.
1. It's bananas in 2003
Meah Smith and Michael Brown watch as Dr John Kilcoyne demonstrates how a banana frozen in liquid nitrogen can be used to hammer a nail through a piece of wood.
The scene was photographed during the Mad Professor Roadshow at the school 22 years ago. | se
2. Celebrations in 2004
These pupils at Fulwell Infants and Nursery School were dancing to celebrate the Chinese New Year 21 years ago. | se Photo: AB
3. Great work at Christmas 2004
Wow! Look at the fantastic collection at Fulwell Infants in 2004 where there were more than 200 shoeboxes filled with gifts to give to others. | se Photo: KB
4. Saying cheese in Fulwell
Author and illustrator Rob Lewis was given a gift of smelly cheese when he visited Fulwell Infants School in 2006. | se