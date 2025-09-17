Our fantastic city has a rich heritage as well as plenty of illustrious people to be proud of.
But I wanted to know who AI would choose as its 13 most famous Sunderland people throughout history.
The results were interesting. Take a look.
1. 1 - Joseph Swan
Joseph Swan was an inventor from Pallion and AI highlighted him for his invention of the incandescent light bulb and photographic processes.
2. 2 - Sir Henry Havelock
The Major General who was the second of four brothers in Bishopwearmouth and born on April 5, 1795.
General Havelock was a military leader during the period of the British Empire and is particularly associated with battles in India where he died in 1857.
3. 3 - Gertrude Bell
Gertrude Bell, who was born in Washington's Dame Margaret Hall, became the first woman to achieve a first class degree in Modern History from Oxford University. She was an extraordinary woman who made significant contributions in so many different areas, including archaeology, exploration and the politics of the Middle East.
4. 4 - Venerable Bede
Born some time around 673 on lands belonging to the Monkwearmouth-Jarrow monastery.
Bede was one of the few people to attend 'school', with education reserved only for nobles and the clergy, and very much centred around religion.
Sources have it that Bede studied at St Peter's, having entered the monastery aged seven, under St. Ceolfrid's tutelage.