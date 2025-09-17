4 . 4 - Venerable Bede

Born some time around 673 on lands belonging to the Monkwearmouth-Jarrow monastery. Bede was one of the few people to attend 'school', with education reserved only for nobles and the clergy, and very much centred around religion. Sources have it that Bede studied at St Peter's, having entered the monastery aged seven, under St. Ceolfrid’s tutelage. | TR