15 fantastic Sunderland photos as we celebrate National Selfie Day. Smile!

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Jun 2025, 16:35 BST

Smile! And why wouldn’t you as you tuck into these wonderfully happy Sunderland scenes.

Today is National Selfie Day and there is no better way to celebrate than by looking at 15 outstanding snaps from the past.

All these Sunderland Echo memories show people pictured with friends, celebrities and even on your way to a Spice Girls gig.

1. A selfie from 2011

Christmas in Sunderland. Tell us if you were in the picture. | nw

Rebecca Travis takes a "selfie" at the "You Are The Company In Which You Keep" exhibition at the Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art, Fawcett Street, in 2013.

2. Artistic in 2013

Rebecca Travis takes a "selfie" at the "You Are The Company In Which You Keep" exhibition at the Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art, Fawcett Street, in 2013. | se Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

SAFC stars Jordan Pickford and Wahbi Khazri pose for a selfie during a signing session in the Galleries, Washington, 10 years ago.

3. Pictured with the stars

SAFC stars Jordan Pickford and Wahbi Khazri pose for a selfie during a signing session in the Galleries, Washington, 10 years ago. | se Photo: Frank Reid

Manager of Sunderland Gus Poyet poses for a selfie with fans before the pre-season friendly between Sunderland and Udinese. It was held at Heritage Park in Bishop Auckland in 2014. Photo: Getty Images.

4. Gus and the fans

Manager of Sunderland Gus Poyet poses for a selfie with fans before the pre-season friendly between Sunderland and Udinese. It was held at Heritage Park in Bishop Auckland in 2014. Photo: Getty Images. | Richard Sellers/Getty Images Photo: Richard Sellers/Getty Images

