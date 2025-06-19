Today is National Selfie Day and there is no better way to celebrate than by looking at 15 outstanding snaps from the past.
1. A selfie from 2011
Christmas in Sunderland. Tell us if you were in the picture. | nw
2. Artistic in 2013
Rebecca Travis takes a "selfie" at the "You Are The Company In Which You Keep" exhibition at the Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art, Fawcett Street, in 2013. | se Photo: Picture by Peter Berry
3. Pictured with the stars
SAFC stars Jordan Pickford and Wahbi Khazri pose for a selfie during a signing session in the Galleries, Washington, 10 years ago. | se Photo: Frank Reid
4. Gus and the fans
Manager of Sunderland Gus Poyet poses for a selfie with fans before the pre-season friendly between Sunderland and Udinese.
It was held at Heritage Park in Bishop Auckland in 2014. Photo: Getty Images. | Richard Sellers/Getty Images Photo: Richard Sellers/Getty Images