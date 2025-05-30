A city businessman hit the back of the net when he bumped into one of his Black Cat heroes fresh from Wembley on the White Isle.

Mark and Fiona Milroy meeting Jobe Bellinghan in Ibiza | Submitted

Mark Milroy, who co-owns Slice Sunderland and Slice Seaham, is on holiday in Ibiza with wife Fiona, who owns baby clothes business Littl’en, and their friends Jamie and Paula Malkin.

The couples had been enjoying the Nikki Beach beach club when none other than SAFC star Jobe Bellingham and his Real Madrid midfielder brother Jude came in.

The footballing brothers have been enjoying a well-earned break in Ibiza this week, with the brothers also seen relaxing at Wayne Linekar’s O Beach venue following a whirlwind few days, particularly for Sunderland midfielder Jobe, who was recently in Germany for transfer discussions.

Mark said: “The staff in Nikki Beach were brilliant. They asked where we were from when we came in and when we said Sunderland, they said ‘you’re going to be happy later on then.’

“We knew Jobe was in Ibiza because we’d seen him partying in O Beach on social media the day before. We kept looking around for a couple of hours and then saw security do a sweep of the place.

“Then Jude and Jobe came in, just the two of them, and sat in a roped bit in the corner. I shouted over to them and Jude looked up. I said ‘no, not you, Jobe’ and when Jobe looked over I said ‘Til the End’ and he gave me a nod and a smile.”

Mark co-owns Slice in Sunderland city centre | Sunderland Echo

Mark, who also owns The Lookout in Seaham, added: “Then we were just by the pool drinking and enjoying the club, it’s an amazing place. It closes at 7pm and as the crowds thinned out a bit we saw a girl get a selfie so we decided to see if we can get one. Jobe was lovely, really friendly. I just said well done on an amazing season and that he must be so proud.”

Mark invited him to pop in for a slice if Jobe is ever in the city centre again.

The businessman is a big SAFC fan and the Slice Sunderland shop, in Market Square, often runs match predictions on its social media.

Mark said: “It was such a moment seeing him after Wembley. Being in the Premier League is huge for Sunderland and the city’s businesses. We’re a popular spot on match days and sell double the amount of slices.

“We’re right opposite the train station and fans come in straight off the train. There’s going to be even more of a buzz now.”