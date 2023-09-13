We all have our very own rituals when it comes to making a Stadium of Light matchday pilgrimage.
Here, we take a look at 15 matchday rituals all Sunderland fans should definitely know about.
1. Celebrating goals!
The biggest part of Sunderland fans' matchdays tends to be going wild when the Black Cats score! Photo: Clive Brunskill
2. Trying to get a selfie or an autograph
There are always Sunderland fans attempting to flag down their heroes for a matchday selfie or autograph whether at the Stadium of Light or away from home. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Admiring the latest display
The Spirit of 37 have done some cracking work creating spectacles at the Stadium of Light for fans to enjoy as part of their matchday ritual. Photo: National World
4. Signing Elvis!
Singing Elvis classic "Can't Help Falling In Love With You" at the top of your lungs is a Sunderland matchday staple. Photo: Emma McIntyre