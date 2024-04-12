15 fantastic Sunderland fanzone memories as they get set to return for Euro 2024

It was six years ago when all of this drama unfolded

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Apr 2024, 15:40 BST

Three Lions on the shirt, deck chairs everywhere and big screen drama.

That’s the scene which unfolded in 2018 when Sunderland’s fanzones in Park Lane and Low Row were packed for the World Cup coverage.

Get ready to do it all again because plans have been revealed for Keel Edge to welcome up to 1,500 spectators for Euro 2024, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

Can England end 58 years of hurt in men’s football? We’ll see, but in the meantime, let’s enjoy these memories.

15 dramatic reminders of the joy, agony and tension for fans who watched the World Cup from the fanzones in 2018.

1. Roaring back to 2018

Fans in fine voice as they watch England's opening World Cup match against Tunisia in 2018 at the Park Lane fanzone.

2. Come on England!

Fans in fine voice as they watch England's opening World Cup match against Tunisia in 2018 at the Park Lane fanzone.

The action unfolds on the big screen with hundreds of fans watching the match in Park Lane in 2018.

3. Big screen entertainment

The action unfolds on the big screen with hundreds of fans watching the match in Park Lane in 2018.

All eyes on the screen for these fans as they watch England's 2018 World Cup opener.

4. Magnificent memories

All eyes on the screen for these fans as they watch England's 2018 World Cup opener.

