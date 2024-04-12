15 fantastic Sunderland fanzone memories as they get set to return for Euro 2024

Three Lions on the shirt, deck chairs everywhere and big screen drama.
That’s the scene which unfolded in 2018 when Sunderland’s fanzones in Park Lane and Low Row were packed for the World Cup coverage.
Get ready to do it all again because plans have been revealed for Keel Edge to welcome up to 1,500 spectators for Euro 2024, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
Can England end 58 years of hurt in men’s football? We’ll see, but in the meantime, let’s enjoy these memories.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.