Showstopping M&S slow cooked turkey serves up to 10 people

If you want a pain-free Christmas day with a showstopping meal, Marks & Spencer has launched its Christmas dinner range and it won’t disappoint.

You need to book your slot as soon as possible to pick up your Christmas feast in the week running up to Christmas - and there’s a minimum spend of £50. Here’s what’s on offer.

The main event

First up is the M&S Our Best Ever Slow-Cooked Turkey (£85) which serves eight to 10 people. This slow-cooked free-range Pembrokeshire turkey crown is brined with buttermilk for tenderness and sweetness, and it comes with a rich chestnut and pork stuffing and dry-cured oak and applewood smoked bacon, alongside M&S Ultimate Meat Gravy.

Or if you’re after a smaller bird, there’s the Oakham™ Slow-Cooked Turkey Breast Joint (£32) which serves four and comes with rich gravy. It’s been slow-cooked, so all you need to do is finish it in the oven at home.

For your Christmas ham there’s the Collection Outdoor-Bred Sugar-Baked Gammon Joint (£23) which serves six.

And for something different, try the Collection Traditional Easy-Carve Duck with Cherry & Chestnut Stuffing (£39) which serves four.

For vegans, there’s the Plant Kitchen No Turkey Crown (£12) which serves two or three people and is made of wheat and pea protein with a chestnut, apple and caramelised onion stuffing, topped with a vegan garlic and sage melt.

Fuss-free veg and sumptuous sides

Make life easy for yourself and buy this Classic Vegetable Selection (£30) which serves six and includes goose-fat roast potatoes, braised red cabbage, carrot and swede crush, cauliflower cheese, Brussels with bacon and chestnuts and honey and mustard parsnips.

The Classic Vegetable Selection includes all the veg you'll need for Christmas Day | M&S

There’s also Collection Potato Dauphinoise (£10) if that’s more your thing, and a Collection Brussels Sprout Gratin (£10) - the controversial festive vegetable is served with a rich, creamy white wine sauce, with Barber’s West Country Farmhouse Vintage Cheddar and mozzarella with leeks, cavolo nero and a crispy onion and ciabatta breadcrumb topping. If your loved ones hate Brussels, they might just eat them covered in cheese!

Pigs in blankets and stuffing balls | M&S

For carnivores, there’s a pigs-in-blankets and stuffing selection, with these Outdoor-Bred Garnish Selection (£14) which serves eight and is ready in just 25 minutes.

Decadent desserts

You can’t forget pud - and M&S has a festive collection to die for.

A Christmas pudding for the festive season | M&S

There’s the Collection 12-Month Matured Christmas Pudding (£14) for traditionalists, which is enriched with brandy and rum and a splash of Cognac.

I’ve got my eye on this Collection Salted Caramel Tiramisu Cheesecake (£20), with vanilla and salted caramel, cocoa biscuit, coffee-chocolate sponge and mascarpone Marsala mousse.

Salted Caramel Tiramisu Cheesecake | M&S

The Collection Chocolate & Hazelnut Buche (£20) also sounds divine, with rich chocolate sponge filled with chocolate hazelnut buttercream, coated in Madagascan dark chocolate hazelnut buttercream, and finished with caramel, vanilla and chocolate hazelnut buttercreams, hazelnut nibs and dark chocolate plaques.

There’s also a classic Cheese Board (£25) and even a festive Sleigh Ride Colin the Caterpillar™ (£15), so there really is something for everyone.

For the full Christmas selection and to reserve your food for collection, visit M&S Christmas Food.

You can also find festive offerings from Waitrose and Tesco online now.