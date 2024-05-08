Tyneside Vegan and Music Festival returns for 2024
Vegans, vegetarians and those just interested in trying something different are welcome at an event celebrating all things plant-based.
The fifth annual Tyneside Vegan and Music Festival takes place on Saturday, May 11, with more than 50 traders with selling hot and cold food and drinks, confectionery, toiletries, clothing, accessories, merchandise and all sorts of gifts and goodies.
There is also packed performance schedule with acts starting at 11am.
The event takes place at Northumbria Uni Students' Union (postcode NE1 8SB), which organisers say is fully accessible and close to Haymarket Metro station.
The festival we attracts visitors from across the North East and rest of the UK.
The event runs from 11am to 4pm.
Tickets are available for £3 (£2 concessions) in advance to guarantee entry, with organisers expecting a big turnout, or visitors can pay on the door.
For more details and to book advance tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tyneside-vegan-and-music-festival-tickets-850702743807