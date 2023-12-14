'After the nightmare of last year, we are ready to celebrate together as a family'

A Sunderland boy is set for an amazing Christmas after getting the all-clear from cancer.

But this isn't Gray's first fight for health. He had already hit the Sunderland Echo headlines 5 years ago when he won a Child of Courage Award.

Back then, we told how Gray had faced surgery at three days old in 2017 for a a rare illness called tranche-oesophageal fistula (TOF) that affects one in 100,000 children.

Another health battle for Gray

He and his family's life was turned upside down once more on Christmas Eve last year.

Gray Crone pictured during his cancer treatment.

His dad Kris took him to the doctor's when he wasn't feeling well. He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) - a type of blood cancer.

From Sunderland Royal Hospital, the family were transferred to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where they were placed in a separate room as Gray had also tested positive for Covid. Mum Danielle said: “All of a sudden we were having to think what to do. This was Christmas Eve and our daughter Elsie, was waiting for us to all get home for our normal family Christmas.

Gray and his family on the day he rang the bell to end his cancer treatment.

'Gray and I stayed in hospital. I was heartbroken'

"We didn’t want to let her down and didn’t know what else to do, so Kris went home to be with her, while Gray and I stayed in hospital. I was heartbroken. “The next morning while the whole world was opening presents at home with loved ones, Gray was admitted to the cancer ward."

Gray, a pupil at St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, began his first round of chemotherapy on December 28 last year. It lasted for 10 days.

He was in hospital for three weeks, completed his final chemotherapy and rang the end of treatment bell.

The day Gray rang the bell and got a certificate to signify his cancer treatment was at an end.

One year on from the nightmare

Gray continues to have blood checks every two months.

The family will celebrate Christmas this year at home, one year on from when their ‘nightmare’ began. Danielle said: “I remember last year going home to see my daughter and thinking when was the nightmare going to end and that it couldn’t possibly be real. My emotions were all over the place. "Gray seemed to take his cancer diagnosis all in his stride. Maybe because he had seen so many doctors for check-ups about his TOF condition over the years that it didn’t phase him.

Gray celebrates on the day he got to go back to school after his cancer treatment.

Looking forward to playing a king in the Nativity

“But he really is a one off. He is thriving and is looking forward to playing a King in his school’s nativity.”

Now, for the courage Gray showed throughout his treatment, he has received a Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Award, in partnership with TK Maxx.

Gray proudly holds his Star Award.

Every child nominated receives the accolade, which is backed by a host of famous faces, including celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, TV personality Dr Ranj and children’s TV favourite Mister Maker.

In 2018, Gray won the Sunderland Echo's Child of Courage Award after he was diagnosed with tranche-oesophageal fistula (TOF), a condition where part of the oesophagus is joined to the windpipe, making it difficult for infants to swallow.

'In awe' of all children who face cancer

The oesophagus had to be unjoined from the windpipe and then connected to Gray’s stomach.

Gray with mum Danielle and dad Kris in 2018 - the year he won the Echo's Child of Courage Award.

He fought back to live a healthy life and then tackled cancer too.

Danielle added: “Gray never fails to amaze us with his bravery. And we remain in awe of all the other children and families that face a cancer diagnosis.

"His sister has been amazing too and she just got on with it. Never complaining if we weren’t there or if she couldn’t go home.”

75 children diagnosed with cancer in North East each year

Around 75 children are diagnosed with cancer in the North East every year, but research is helping to save more lives. Danielle said: “This really will be the best Christmas ever for us. After the nightmare of last year, which I still can’t believe happened, we are ready to celebrate together as a family. We are so grateful to have Gray home fit and healthy.”

The Star Awards are run in partnership with TK Maxx, the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s work into children’s and young people’s cancers.

Since 2004, the retailer has raised more than £44 million for vital research to help improve survival.