Chance to meet Wanted star turned author Jay McGuinness in Sunderland

Jay McGuinness is coming to Sunderland.

Pop star and Strictly Come Dancing winner Jay McGuinness has turned to writing and will be signing copies of his debut novel at Waterstone's in The Bridges.

The Wanted singer has penned Blood Flowers and his signing tour to promote the book brings him to Sunderland next month.

A Waterstone's spokesperson said: "We are so pleased to announce that Jay McGuinness, actor, Strictly Come Dancing champion and member of The Wanted will be visiting our Sunderland shop to sign his debut Young Adult novel, Blood Flowers.

"Blood Flowers is the dark and dystopian fictional tale of hope, betrayal and witchcraft, wrapped around a vivid imaginary world. We’re so delighted to welcome Jay McGuiness to our shop to sign copies while he's in the area on the 2:22 tour.

"The signing will be taking place in store on May 25th at 10.30am.

"Entry to this event is by ticket only. You can purchase tickets over on our website www.Watestones.com/events. A ticket includes a copy of Blood Flowers, to be collected on the day.