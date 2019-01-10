Murder victim was devoted dad and son, say family as murder detectives pledge to 'leave no stone unturned'

A man who died after he was stabbed inside a Washington flat was a devoted father, his family has said.

The body of Gavin Moon, 31, of Washington, was found at an address on Trafalgar Road in Sulgrave in the town shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and found the victim had sustained a fatal stab wound.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team (HMET) and inquiries are ongoing.

Today, Gavin’s family have paid tribute to him.

They said: "Gavin was a devoted dad to his children and a loving son.

"His unexpected loss has hit us hard.

"We would request that our privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time as we come to terms with Gavin’s death.”

Officers have spoken to a number of individuals in connection with the investigation and a 28-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 24-year-old man has been released with no further action to be taken.

A large cordon was thrown around the area while inquiries began - it has since been scaled back.

Detective Chief Inspector John Bent, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Gavin’s family at this incredibly difficult time, and specialist officers continue to offer them any support they need.

“We are committed to finding out the circumstances behind Gavin’s death, and an experienced team of detectives continue to map a chronology of events which ultimately led to this tragic incident."

Superintendent Paul Milner added: "My message to the community is one of reassurance. Crimes of this type are not common in this area, and we will continue to leave no stone unturned in this investigation.

“Deaths such as this have an inevitable impact on the local community, and an increased police presence will remain in the area as officers carry out enquiries and reassure members of the public.”

Police would like to thank those who have already come forward with information about the incident and would welcome anyone yet to do so to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 489 080119 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

