Washington murder probe: Residents speak of shock after man's body found

Residents in a Washington street have spoken of their shock after a murder investigation was launched.

The whole of Trafalgar Road in Sulgrave has been cordoned off as officers carry out door to door inquiries and forensic experts were on the scene.

Forensic officers on the scene at Trafalgar Road in Washington.

Northumbria Police said officers were called to a flat in the street at 2.20pm yesterday where the body of a 31-year-old man was discovered and two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Forensics officers and police dogs were seen in the street this morning.

A cordon remains in place and police were also seen going into another property nearby.

Householders were reeling from the shock of seeing their neighbourhood at the centre of a major investigation.

Scenes of crime officers at the property in Washington where a 31-year-old man was killed.

Kevin Marsh, 57, who lived next door to the victim, said he was stunned by what had happened.

He said: "I am in shock really. It is usually really quiet around here."

Mr Marsh said he has lived in the street for eight years and believed the victim had been living there for about six months.

He said: "I didn't see him really, I keep myself to myself."

Police dogs and officers were also called to help with the investigation.

One woman who lives nearby and didn't want to be named knew the victim and said she was upset when she read about his death on Facebook.

She said: "I wouldn't say we were friends, but I knew him off years ago when we were younger. I hadn't seen him for about three years, but it is still very upsetting that this has happened."

Edward Davies, 66, who also lives in Trafalgar Road, said: "I didn't hear anything and then all of a sudden the whole lot of them (police and ambulance) arrived, they were all over.

"Things like this don't usually happen here."

Police have launched a murder investigation in Washington.

Mr Davies said he has lived in the road for more than 30 years and it is usually quiet.

Another resident, who said she was too nervous to be named, said she was shocked by what had happened and a bit worried.

She said: "I was out and I came back at about 3pm and the police were all over and the road was cordoned off.

"It is a shock that something like this has happened. I'm pleased I have security lights."

She said she didn't know the victim, but believed he hadn't lived there very long.

She said the neighbourhood has been deteriorating over the past few years and was more run down than it used to be.