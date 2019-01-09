Washington murder probe: Two arrested after body of 31-year-old man found at house in Trafalgar Road

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead at a house in Washington.

Northumbria Police said officers were called to an address in Trafalgar Road at 2.20pm yesterday where the body of a 31-year-old man was discovered.

Two men - aged 24 and 28 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are currently in police custody assisting officers with their inquiries.

A post-mortem is being carried out to determine the cause of death.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team (HMET) have launched a murder investigation and are carrying out enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector John Bent, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man. Our thoughts are with his family at this time, who are being supported by specialist officers.

"We are treating this incident as a suspected murder at this stage, and a team of experienced detectives are now working to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

"We have already spoken to a number of individuals in connection with the investigation and two men have been arrested. They are assisting officers with their enquiries.

"Deaths such as this have an inevitable impact on the local community, and we are eager to work with the public to determine how this terrible incident occurred.

“There will be an increased police presence in the local area as officers carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to members of the public. Anyone with any concerns should speak to a nearby officer."

Flowers had been left in the street this morning and a cordon remains in place.

Police say anyone who may have any information can contact them on 101 quoting reference 489 080119 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.