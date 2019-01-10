Flat at centre of Washington murder inquiry still sealed off as probe into man's death continues

The home at the centre of a murder probe remains cordoned off as investigations into a 31-year-old man's death continues.

Northumbria Police's Homicide and Major Enquiries Team (HMET) launched its inquiry into the man's unexplained death after officers were called to an address in Trafalgar Road, Sulgrave, Washington, on Tuesday afternoon.

The flat at the centre of the investigation remains cordoned off by police today.

Men aged 24 and 28 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The whole block was taped off by police while specialist officers worked at the scene, with the force's marine unit searching drains in the area, checks made of bins in the street and forensic teams seen at the property.

Today, the cordon has been moved back to just the flat where the man, who is yet to be named, was found.

A post mortem examination was scheduled to be carried out to help determine the cause of his death.

Police vehicles in Trafalgar Road in Sulgrave, Washington, today.

Flowers have been left in tribute to the victim, whose body was discovered at 2.20pm on Tuesday.

Neighbours have told the Echo they believed the man had lived in the street for around six months and spoke of their shock at the tragedy.

Detective Chief Inspector John Bent, of Northumbria Police, said as investigations got under way: “This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this time, who are being supported by specialist officers.

Flowers have been laid in tribute to the victim outside the flat.

“We are treating this incident as a suspected murder at this stage, and a team of experienced detectives are now working to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death."

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information about this incident and ask them to contact police on 101 quoting reference 489 080119 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The drains and bins have been checked by Northumbria Police as part of the investigation.