Police investigate 'unexplained death' after body found at house

Police have described the death of a man whose body was discovered at a house as 'unexplained'.

They have launched an investigation after they were called to the property in Trafalgar Road, Sulgrave, Washington, at 2.20pm on Tuesday.

·A Northumbria Police statement said: "Police are investigating after a man was found dead at an address in Washington.

"Officer attended an address on Trafalgar Road after receiving a report from the ambulance service at about 2.20pm today (Tuesday, January 8).

"The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this time while police carry out initial inquiries at this early stage.

"The man is yet to be formally identified and his next of kin are being informed."

Further details are expected to be announced on Wednesday morning.