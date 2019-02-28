Connor Brown murder: Online fund tops £20,000 as donations pour in for family of Sunderland teenager

An online fund set up in honour of Sunderland teenager Connor Brown has received donations by more than 1,000 people and has now topped the £20,000-mark.

Eighteen-year-old Connor was found with life-threatening injuries consistent with those of a stabbing behind The Borough pub in Park Lane at around 1.30am on Sunday morning.

Liverpool and England player Jordan Henderson. Pic by PA.

The GP receptionist was rushed to the RVI in Newcastle for treatment but was sadly pronounced dead.

Two men appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court Tuesday charged with murder.



A funding page set up to support Connor's loved ones smashed through its £8,000 target in just a day.

Within 24 hours of being set up, the RIP Connor Brown page on Go Fund Me had collected more than £14,500.

Charlotte Crosby. Pic by PA.

The appeal total now stands at more than £20,500.

More than 1,100 people have made donations, with the biggest coming from Liverpool and England footballer Jordan Henderson, who attended Connor's old school, Farringdon Community Academy.



The former Sunderland midfielder donated £2,500 to the fund, and left a message which said: "All of our thoughts are with family and friends of Connor at this heart breaking time. RIP Connor."

Silksworth takeaway Devitos has also donated £500.

Ex-Geordie Shore star Chartlotte Crosby donated £200 to the fund and made a video on her Instagram account, which is followed by more than six million people, appealing for others to join her and donate.

She added that she met Connor on a night out recently and posted a picture of the two of them together.

Charlotte also called on Wearsiders to support a charity football match which will take place on Sunday, March 10, in memory of Connor, in Silksworth.



Connor's Sunday League team Seaburn FC will take on a side made up of his friends, with proceeds going towards the appeal.

To donate to the appeal click here.