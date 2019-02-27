Connor Brown murder: Fund boosted by Liverpool and England star Jordan Henderson reaches £18,000-mark

A fund set up in honour of Sunderland teenager Connor Brown has gathered more than £18,000 in donations.

Popular Connor, 18, died after being attacked in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of Sunday.

Connor Brown.

The GP receptionist was rushed to the RVI in Newcastle for treatment but was sadly pronounced dead.

Two men appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court yesterday charged with murder.

A funding page set up to support Connor's loved ones smashed through its £8,000 target in just a day.

Within 24 hours of being set up, the RIP Connor Brown page on Go Fund Me collected more than £14,500.

The appeal total now stands at over £18,500.

More than 800 people have made donations, with the biggest coming from Liverpool and England footballer Jordan Henderson, who attended Connor's old school, Farringdon Community Academy.

The former Sunderland midfielder donated £2,500 to the fund, and left a message which said: "All of our thoughts are with family and friends of Connor at this heart breaking time. RIP Connor."

Silksworth takeaway Devitos has also donated £500.

The donations page was been set up by Tracey Robinson, who has posted messages on the GoFundMe site.

She said: "Connor's family are totally overwhelmed by the fantastic love and support you are showing them.

"They have asked me to thank you all on their behalf.

"I’m leaving the page open for as long as I can to try to secure their next few months financially, so that’s one less thing for them to worry about.

"Totally amazing each and every one."

A charity football match has been planned by friends of Connor and team-mates from his Sunday League side Seaburn FC to take place next month.

To donate to the fund-raising appeal click here



