Connor Brown murder: Two appear in court charged over Sunderland teenager's death

Two men have appeared in court, charged with the murder of Sunderland teenager Connor Brown.

Eighteen-year-old Connor was found with life-threatening injuries consistent with those of a stabbing behind The Borough pub in Park Lane at around 1.30am on Sunday morning and passed away shortly after.

Leighton Barrass,20, of Hartside Square, and Ally Gordon, 19, of Pulmuir Road, both Sunderland, appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside this morning.

Gordon is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

Neither man entered a plea and they spoke only to confirm their names and addresses.

Both were remanded in custody and their cases committed to Newcastle Crown Court on March 26.

Officers are still keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident, and have asked anybody with information to get in touch.

Anybody with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 124 240219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.