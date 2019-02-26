Connor Brown murder: Friends organise charity football match in memory of Sunderland teenager

Friends of Sunderland teenager Connor Brown are to hold a charity football match in his memory next month.

Connor, 18, died after being found with injuries consistent with a stabbing in the early hours of Sunday in Sunderland city centre.

Connor Brown.

He was taken to the RVI in Newcastle for treatment but was sadly pronounced dead.

Two men have appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court charged with Connor's murder.

Tributes have poured in for the popular GP receptionist and aspiring boxer, who football played in the Sunderland Sunday League for Seaburn FC and was also a big Sunderland AFC fan.

Thousands of pounds have since been raised to support Connor's family, with former SAFC midfielder Jordan Hendcerson donating £2,500.

Now, a charity football match has been arranged to take place on Sunday, March 10, in Silksworth, to generate further cash.

A post on the group Connor Brown’s Charity Football Event reads: "Connor had a passion for sport and was a football fanatic, he loved to watch and play the beautiful game.

"He regularly followed his beloved home team Sunderland and also played religiously on a Sunday for Seaburn FC.

"He would be there and would put 110% into the game for the full 90 minutes.

"In order to honour what was a hugely popular character on and off the field we are holding a football match in his honour between Connor’s Sunday league team (Seaburn FC)and a XI of some of his-dearest friends.

"The game is set to Kick off at 1.30pm but we ask you to attend earlier to watch the build up and be there for the minute's silence.

"We would like to make this event one to remember, to do so we would like to invite all surrounding communities to unite on this day and reflect on what a beautiful young man he was.

"The event will be held on the football ground behind Donkin’s Pub in Silksworth.

"Donkin’s have kindly offer there services on this afternoon for refreshments through this event.

"After the game has come to end, both teams are heading over to Connor's local pub - The Dolphin in Farringdon to raise a glass and we would love for as many people to attend not just the event but the gathering after.

"More details to follow over the course of the next few days.

"All proceeds will go to Connor's family."