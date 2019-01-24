Blandford Street fire: Shocking aerial footage shows devastation to Sunderland shops after inferno

Footage shot from the roof of a building in Sunderland city centre has revealed the damage caused to shops in the wake of a fire.

Firefighters were called to the city's Blandford Street at around 6pm on Wednesday to reports of a blaze at the Peacocks clothing store.

The damage caused to the buildings in Blandford Street.

Emergency services worked through the night to bring the flames under control, with an investigation ongoing today.

Fire crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service remain on the scene today carrying out damping down work on the building as the inquiry continues.



No one is thought to have been hurt in the fire, which gutted the Peacocks store building and left its structure "unsafe".

The tireless work of the region's firefighters has now led to the building being made safe and secure while work continues to establish the cause of the fire.



Plumes of smoke and an orange glow caused by the fire's flames were spotted across the city, with the fire service urging families in the area to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.