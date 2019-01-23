Blandford Street fire LIVE: Firefighters tackle huge blaze at shop in Sunderland city centre

Fire crews are dealing with a major fire at a shop in Sunderland city centre.

Crews are at the city's Blandford Street while work continues to bring the fire, thought to be at clothing store Peacocks, under control. Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service urged families across the city to avoid the area and close their windows as they worked to extinguish the fire. We will bring you the latest updates as we get them.

A message on their Twitter account (@Tyne_Wear_FRS) said: "Five fire appliance and one Ariel Ladder Platform are dealing with a building on fire in the city centre of Sunderland.

"Please avoid the area and keep windows closed until the fire has been extinguished."

More follows.