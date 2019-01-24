Blandford Street fire latest: Investigation begins into cause of blaze at Sunderland Peacocks store

Firefighters this morning remain on the scene of a huge fire which devastated the Peacocks clothing store in Sunderland.

Three crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service are in Blandford Street, where colleagues spent all night putting out the blaze.

The area around Peacocks in Blandford Street, Sunderland, is cordoned off after last night's fire.

The fire began at about 6pm yesterday, and at its peak there were five fire engines and two aerial ladders in use.

It is believed the firefighters managed to contain the blaze to Peacocks, and prevent it spreading to neighbouring premises.

This morning, firefighters using an elevated platform were damping down at the rear of the building, where the roof has been destroyed.

Firefighters have been at the scene of the Peacocks blaze in Blandford Street, Sunderland, all night. Pic: Tim Richardson.

Nobody is believed to have been hurt, and investigations into the cause are due to begin this morning.

Much of Blandford Street is cordoned off, from Victory Amusements to Rob's Butchers, and it is expected to stay in place for much of the day.

Staff from the Greggs in Blandford Street have been handing out free hot drinks and food to firefighters who worked through the night to prevent the blaze spreading to neighbouring properties.

Emma Dalzell, senior team member from Greggs, said: "There's been eight firefighters there working on freezing temperatures all through the night.

"We've given them hot drinks and breakfast sandwiches this morning. It's the least we can do. They've been here all night and they must be cold, tired and hungry."

* We'll bring you the latest on this story as we get it.