VIDEO: Firefighters tackle blaze in Sunderland city centre

Smoke can be seen pouring out of a shop in Sunderland city centre as firefighters tackle a blaze.

Emergency services have been called to reports of a fire in Blandford Street, in Sunderland.

Fire in Blandford Street. Picture by Sian Potter

Onlookers have said three fire engines are currently at the scene as fire crews tackle the blaze at one of the premises.

Sian Potter said: "Smoke is pouring out of the front and the back of the building.

"It's started to come through the roof tiles as well.

"Blandford street is glowing orange from it and there’s thick black smoke pouring out.

Picture by Sian Potter

"I can hear the fire banging from here it’s actually quite shocking to see."

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue said: "Five fire appliance and one Ariel Ladder Platform are dealing with a building on fire in the city centre of Sunderland.

"Please avoid the area and keep windows closed until the fire has been extinguished."