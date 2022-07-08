WEEKEND WEATHER: Time to slap on the sun cream as sunshine returns to Sunderland

After an unsettled period of weather, high pressure has re-established itself over the UK bringing with it a return to summer weather.
Here is break-down of what to expect across the weekend in Sunderland according to the Met Office.
Friday afternoon will generally consist of sunny spells with temperatures rising to 21 degrees Celsius by late afternoon. There will be light westerly winds of around 14mph.
Saturday will be a sunny day with long periods of clear skies and warm July sunshine. Winds will swing round to a more easterly direction keeping coastal areas a little cooler with a high of 17 degrees Celsius.
Sunday is forecast to be a dry, clear and sunny day with a top temperature of 19 degrees Celsius. Winds will again be light and will swing round to a southerly direction by the end of the day with a maximum speed of 14mph.