Bursts of heavy rain saw flooding in Hylton Road, Sunderland this afternoon, Friday, July 1, with motorists were seen driving through huge puddles of water following the downpour.
Pools of rainwater were splashing out onto the pavement as vehicles travelled through the flooding earlier today.
Met Office forecasters are predicting more rain and cloud this evening and into the weekend (July 2) in between some sunny spells.
Most Popular
-
1
Troubled woman caused £30,000 damage by setting fire to her Gentoo home in Sunderland
-
2
Watch as Sunderland residents are outraged after personal information and photographs left dumped outside of former care home
-
3
Watch Sunderland couple talk about ‘feeling like stars’ after appearing on Channel 4's Come Dine With Me the Professionals
-
4
Pair fined after reports of excess noise and fighting in the street
-
5
Rapist jailed after courageous victim revealed her ordeal at hands of Sunderland attacker to police
Read More
According to weather experts further downpours are expected across Sunderland between 6pm and 7pm before lighter showers are predicted from midnight into the early hours of tomorrow morning.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Largely dry and bright this evening. However, cloud and outbreaks of rain, locally heavy, will move northwards overnight. The rain should clear by dawn, becoming drier and clearer. Breezy. Minimum temperature 7 °C.”