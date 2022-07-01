Loading...

Watch as Sunderland's Hylton Road hit by flooding after summer downpour - and here's when more showers are set to arrive in Wearside

Heavy rainfall has caused localised flooding on a main road in Sunderland, with more wet weather expected over the weekend.

By Georgina Cutler
Friday, 1st July 2022, 6:20 pm

Bursts of heavy rain saw flooding in Hylton Road, Sunderland this afternoon, Friday, July 1, with motorists were seen driving through huge puddles of water following the downpour.

Pools of rainwater were splashing out onto the pavement as vehicles travelled through the flooding earlier today.

Met Office forecasters are predicting more rain and cloud this evening and into the weekend (July 2) in between some sunny spells.

Flooding in Hylton Road.

According to weather experts further downpours are expected across Sunderland between 6pm and 7pm before lighter showers are predicted from midnight into the early hours of tomorrow morning.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Largely dry and bright this evening. However, cloud and outbreaks of rain, locally heavy, will move northwards overnight. The rain should clear by dawn, becoming drier and clearer. Breezy. Minimum temperature 7 °C.”

