Bursts of heavy rain saw flooding in Hylton Road, Sunderland this afternoon, Friday, July 1, with motorists were seen driving through huge puddles of water following the downpour.

Pools of rainwater were splashing out onto the pavement as vehicles travelled through the flooding earlier today.

Met Office forecasters are predicting more rain and cloud this evening and into the weekend (July 2) in between some sunny spells.

Flooding in Hylton Road.

According to weather experts further downpours are expected across Sunderland between 6pm and 7pm before lighter showers are predicted from midnight into the early hours of tomorrow morning.