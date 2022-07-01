Watch this video and check out these photographs of dolphins playing in the water off Roker Pier in Sunderland

The pod of “over 20 dolphins” were captured on camera by Josh Bewick while he was out for a walk with his 19-month-old son, Albi.
The dolphins were spotted at 12.30pm this afternoon (July 1).
Josh said: “I initially thought there were only a couple, but as we got towards the front of the pier there was a whole pod, certainly over 20. I’ve never seen dolphins before. It was absolutely brilliant to see and Albi loved it.
"Very quickly the pier became full with people and the atmosphere was electric.”
And it appears the curiosity sparked by this close encounter was reciprocated by the dolphins.
Josh added: “The dolphins came really close to the shore and there were some paddle boarders who they kept swimming up to.”