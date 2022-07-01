Loading...

Watch this video and check out these photographs of dolphins playing in the water off Roker Pier in Sunderland

Dolphins have been spotted playing in the water in the harbour area close to Roker Pier.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 1st July 2022, 3:15 pm
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 3:15 pm

The pod of “over 20 dolphins” were captured on camera by Josh Bewick while he was out for a walk with his 19-month-old son, Albi.

The dolphins were spotted at 12.30pm this afternoon (July 1).

21 great pictures and action footage as Sunderland children enjoy a taste of tri...

Josh said: “I initially thought there were only a couple, but as we got towards the front of the pier there was a whole pod, certainly over 20. I’ve never seen dolphins before. It was absolutely brilliant to see and Albi loved it.

"Very quickly the pier became full with people and the atmosphere was electric.”

And it appears the curiosity sparked by this close encounter was reciprocated by the dolphins.

A pod of dolphins have been spotted off Roker Pier. Photograph: Josh Bewick

Josh added: “The dolphins came really close to the shore and there were some paddle boarders who they kept swimming up to.”

One of the dolphins jumping out of the water. Photograph: Josh Bewick
The dorsal fin of one of the dolphins off Roker Pier. Photograph: Josh Bewick
One of the dolphins rising out of the water near Roker Pier. Photograph: Josh Bewick
