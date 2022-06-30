Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday, June 30, saw competitors from nine primary schools and seven secondary schools taking part in the Active Sunderland Schools Triathlon at Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre.

Competitors from each eight-strong team took part in a timed swim, bike and run, ahead of trophies and medals being presented to the winning schools and individuals by the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Allison Smith.

One of those schools taking part was Dame Dorothy Primary School.

Headteacher Iain Williamson said: “We are delighted to be taking part in this event. We have fitness, health and daily activity at the heart of our school ethos, and this is a wonderful opportunity to engage our young people in an exciting new event that will hopefully inspire them to participate in events in the years ahead.

"The children have been so excited to be competing and couldn't wait to have a go."

The event has been organised in partnership with British Triathlon, the organisers of the Super Series Grand Final, and its hoped the schools’ competition will wet people’s appetites for the summer event as well as promoting an engagement with more healthy lifestyles.

Sunderland City Councillor Linda Williams with swimmers from Farringdon Academy. Picture by FRANK REID

Helen Marney, Director of Development at British Triathlon, said: "It’s fantastic to see so many young people involved as we continue the countdown to the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final.

"The Schools Triathlon is a great component of the swim, bike, run offer in Sunderland, enabling children of all ages and abilities and their schools to get involved. The offer continues within the Super Series Grand Final in August where there will be a swim-run event specifically for families and an adult swim, bike, run aimed at individuals who want to try something new or are just starting out.

"We hope many people in Sunderland, including the families and friends of the school children here today, will take up the opportunity to be part of the event later this summer."

Councillor Linda Williams, Cabinet Member for Vibrant Sunderland, added: “It's incredibly exciting to think we'll be hosting the Super Series Grand Final 50 days from now.“I hope this and other major sporting events like the Tour of Britain on September 6 will inspire more people to take up and enjoy swimming, cycling and running and join in with our swim, bike run programme. So it's wonderful to see so many youngsters signing up for this event."And who knows, some of the brilliant young people taking part in the Schools Triathlon could well go on to be the stars of the Super Series Grand Final in the future."

Boys from Farringdon Academy wait to take part in the Schools Triathlon event. Picture by FRANK REID

The Super Series event will take place over the weekend of August 20 and 21 and will bring together athletes from the British Triathlon Youth & Junior, Senior, and Paratri groups for an action-packed weekend of racing, including the British and Inter Regional Championships and a Great Britain Age-Group Team qualifier.

There will also be a family fun event consisting of a 50m swim and 1km run and an adult event covering a 100m swim, 6km bike and 2km run.

Further details are on the British Triathlon website.

Helen Marney, Director of Development at British Triathlon. Picture by FRANK REID

Pupils from Thornhill Academy taking part in the cycling during the Schools Triathlon event held at Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Runners from Farringdon Academy during their timed run in the Schools Triathlon event. Picture by FRANK REID

Cllr Linda Williams and Helen Marney, Director of Development at British Triathlon, with some of the children taking part. Photograph: North News

Competitors taking part in the swim event. Photograph: North News

Children about to start their swimming event. Photograph: North News

Youngsters being put through their paces in the timed running event. Photograph: North News

More than 120 children took part in the swim, bike, run event. Photograph: North News

For many children the triathlon offered the first chance to take part in a timed cycle event. Photograph: North News

Cllr Linda Williams with children taking part in the cycling event. Photograph: North News

Cllr Linda Williams (left) and Helen Marney, Director of Development at British Triathlon, with children taking part in their timed run. Photograph: North News

A pupil from Thornhill Academy "in the zone" during the timed cycle event. Picture by FRANK REID

A runner stops her watch after her event during the Schools Triathlon. Picture by FRANK REID

A swimmer from Farringdon Academy completing her event. Picture by FRANK REID

A swimmer from Farringdon Academy turns in the pool to complete another length. Picture by FRANK REID

A swimmer from Farringdon Academy powers through the water. Picture by FRANK REID

Pupils from Farringdon Academy cheer on their fellow competitors in the Schools Triathlon event. Picture by FRANK REID

Children from nine primary schools and seven secondary schools attended the Schools Triathlon. Picture by FRANK REID