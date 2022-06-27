Sunderland pupils’ vision becomes a reality after installation of £124,000 adventure play-park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The facility, which includes climbing wall, tunnel slide, and assault course including rope bridge and monkey bars, was completed last week, bringing to fruition a design process which began three years ago before being interrupted by the Covid pandemic.

The return to normal school life saw children asked to design their own adventure play-parks and what should be included. The children’s ideas were then sent to various construction companies who subsequently submitted their plans which were seen by the children as part of a consultation process on their preference.

In addition to the play-park, children have also seen their plans to include an outdoor classroom, wormery, vegetable garden, bird boxes and quiet zone become a reality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head Girl Grace McCartney, 11, said: “I’m really pleased we were involved in the design process and it was great to be consulted by the teachers. Before the play-park we had to think about our own games but this is so much more fun.

"I really like the climbing assault course. We’ve also been able to read and do a lot more learning outside, including panting vegetables and plants.”

The new development marks a massive regeneration of the school’s playground.

Grant Inas-Ejeh, 10, on the climbing wall at Diamond Hall Junior Academy. Picture by FRANK REID

Head boy Grant Inas-Ejeh, 10, added: “I think it’s great and much better than what we had before. It was just a tarmac playground where people played football and with a basketball hoop. Now there is so much more choice.

"I enjoy the outdoor classroom and like to have my lunch and read in the quiet place.”

The play-park is part of a £124,000 investment with £104,000 of funding invested by the North East Learning Trust (NELT) which oversees the school.

Grace McCartney, 11, on the new adventure play-park at Diamond Hall Junior Academy. Picture by FRANK REID

Headteacher Fiona Hoare said: “We are an inner city school and there’s limited open space for children. We talked about parks locally and a lot of the children were wary about using them due to problems with anti-social behaviour. Apart from a swimming pool, the children have got everything they’ve asked for.

"We just wanted to create something that they could use and they absolutely love it.”

In addition to enabling the children to have fun, Mrs Hoare also feels the facility has brought both educational and behavioural benefits.

She said: “We have a rota in which children can gain additional time to use the park and this incentive has seen a definite reduction in incidents of poor behaviour. It’s also good for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and helps to improve coordination.

Fiona Hoare, headteacher at Diamond Hall Junior Academy, said the children "absolutely love" the new adventure play-park. Picture by FRANK REID

"The activities are all part of our healthy school initiative and we are encouraging parents to get involved in the garden and to use the vegetables to make healthy meals.

"All the children at our neighbouring infant school have enrolled to come here and I do think parents seeing the investment in these new facilities has helped.”

The play-park and accompanying facilities were installed by Pentagon Play who specialise in the construction of school playground equipment.

Diamond Hall Junior Academy has seen a complete regeneration of its outdoor space thanks to a £124,000 investment. Picture by FRANK REID

The new adventure play-park at Diamond Hall Junior Academy. Picture by FRANK REID