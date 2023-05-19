Spring arrives at last as Met Office forecasts a warm and sunny weekend in Sunderland

March was the wettest on record in over 40 years, while the Met Office described April as an “unsettled month, with little in the way of consistent warmth”, with temperatures again below average.

However, this weekend looks set to be warm and dry with clear skies and lots of sunshine to enjoy. Whether you’re heading for the beach, meeting friends for a pint in a beer garden or planning a picnic in the countryside, here is a breakdown of what the Met Office says the weather has in store for Sunderland this weekend and into the start of next week.

Saturday looks set to start with cloudy skies but by mid-morning the sun is forecast to break through with clear skies and sunshine forecast from midday until sunset. There will be light south easterly winds with a high of 13 degrees Celsius which will feel pleasantly warm in the sunshine. Further inland the temperature is forecast to rise to 18 degrees Celsius. The chance of rain is forecast to be less than five per cent throughout the day.

Sunday is once again forecast to be predominantly sunny with clear skies and sunshine throughout the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to rise to 15 degrees Celsius, although away from the coast, the mercury could peak at 19 degrees Celsius. Winds will be light and from an easterly direction with less than a five per cent chance of rain throughout the day.

Monday is forecast to be clear and sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to 15 degrees Celsius, although once again it will be a few degrees warmer further inland. There will be light winds from a north easterly direction with the chance of rain forecast to be less than five per cent throughout the day.

High pressure looks set to dominate our weather throughout next week with settled and generally warm and sunny conditions currently forecast.