Met Office extend Sunderland weather warning as more snow set to hit - when and how long will it last
The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning for Sunderland with more snow expected this weekend.
Sunderland is currently under a yellow weather warning of snow and ice from the Met Office as cold weather hits the region. The warning was due to end this Friday (March 10) but has now been extended into the weekend.
Friday’s weather warning will end at 2pm, while Saturday’s will begin at 3pm and last until 6am on Sunday. According to the Met Office, further snowfall has the potential to cause disruption Saturday evening into Sunday.
Friday will see temperatures in Sunderland reach highs of just 4C with lows of -2C. On Saturday, temperatures will rise slightly but stay low, highs of 6c and lows of 2C.
By Sunday, temperatures in Sunderland will rise, with a high of 10C expected and lows of 6C. As the weekend comes to an end, the Met Office say Sunderland will see a “dry Sunday afternoon, then wet and windy overnight and through Monday.”
What is a yellow weather warning?
- A yellow weather warning is used by the Met Office to warn people of potential danger and disruption weather could bring. Due to the extreme weather conditions predicted for next week, the weather experts have listed a number of things people in the North East should be aware of. There is a chance of the following issues:
- Travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel
- Some rural communities could become cut off
- Injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Power cuts along with other services, such as mobile phone coverage, affected