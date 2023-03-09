Sunderland is currently under a yellow weather warning of snow and ice from the Met Office as cold weather hits the region. The warning was due to end this Friday (March 10) but has now been extended into the weekend.

Friday’s weather warning will end at 2pm, while Saturday’s will begin at 3pm and last until 6am on Sunday. According to the Met Office, further snowfall has the potential to cause disruption Saturday evening into Sunday.

Friday will see temperatures in Sunderland reach highs of just 4C with lows of -2C. On Saturday, temperatures will rise slightly but stay low, highs of 6c and lows of 2C.

By Sunday, temperatures in Sunderland will rise, with a high of 10C expected and lows of 6C. As the weekend comes to an end, the Met Office say Sunderland will see a “dry Sunday afternoon, then wet and windy overnight and through Monday.”

The Met Office has extended Sunderland’s weather warning

What is a yellow weather warning?

