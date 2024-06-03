Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘I'm pleased I did it before he died because he was the inspiration’

Paul Milburn completed his 91-mile challenge one day before Rob Burrow passed away. Pics from Cindy Milburn/Getty Images.

He did it! Washington runner Paul Milburn successfully completed seven half-marathons in seven days to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there was a sad twist after his achievement with the announcement that rugby star Rob Burrow had died aged just 41. Burrow was diagnosed with Motor Neurone in December 2019 and became an MND campaigner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul, 54, a guillotine operator for a print company, played rugby for Sunderland for over 30 years and was inspired by Burrow to take up the challenge, which he completed on Saturday, June 1 raising around £1,100 so far.

Tragically, the man who inspired him died the following day.

The granddad had the support of family and friends and ran each 13-mile run around Washington in under two hours. The 91-mile total is about the same distance as a journey from Sunderland to Leeds.

Paul said: "It was alright because the weather wasn't too bad. I got wet the first day, but the rest of the week was decent. It might sound horrible, but it was enjoyable

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My son-in-law Matty came on the first one - and I broke him, so he didn't come back for another. A pal of mine, Gary Laverick, did the first one and the sixth one with me. It was good to have a bit of company.

"They were all sub-two hours. They varied from about 1hr 57m down to 1hr 52m. The last one was actually my quickest. I think that was because I just wanted it done.

"I was really aching on the last day, but I just thought 'I can't leave anything in the bag' and off I went."

But Paul's euphoria faded when the news about Rob Burrow was announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul added: "It's a strange feeling to have, but I'm pleased I did it before he died because he was the inspiration - and he's gone now. But his legacy will live on and that's the way we have to look at it.

Paul Milburn ran seven half-marathons in seven days. Picture by Cindy Milburn.

"It was weird. I was so pleased when I woke up on Sunday thinking 'Champion, I don't have to do any more running'. Then later on that day came the news.

"There's no cure for MND and it's an awful disease."