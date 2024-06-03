Washington runner Paul Milburn completes 91-mile Motor Neurone Disease challenge the day before Rob Burrow dies
He did it! Washington runner Paul Milburn successfully completed seven half-marathons in seven days to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.
However, there was a sad twist after his achievement with the announcement that rugby star Rob Burrow had died aged just 41. Burrow was diagnosed with Motor Neurone in December 2019 and became an MND campaigner.
Paul, 54, a guillotine operator for a print company, played rugby for Sunderland for over 30 years and was inspired by Burrow to take up the challenge, which he completed on Saturday, June 1 raising around £1,100 so far.
Tragically, the man who inspired him died the following day.
The granddad had the support of family and friends and ran each 13-mile run around Washington in under two hours. The 91-mile total is about the same distance as a journey from Sunderland to Leeds.
Paul said: "It was alright because the weather wasn't too bad. I got wet the first day, but the rest of the week was decent. It might sound horrible, but it was enjoyable
"My son-in-law Matty came on the first one - and I broke him, so he didn't come back for another. A pal of mine, Gary Laverick, did the first one and the sixth one with me. It was good to have a bit of company.
"They were all sub-two hours. They varied from about 1hr 57m down to 1hr 52m. The last one was actually my quickest. I think that was because I just wanted it done.
"I was really aching on the last day, but I just thought 'I can't leave anything in the bag' and off I went."
But Paul's euphoria faded when the news about Rob Burrow was announced.
Paul added: "It's a strange feeling to have, but I'm pleased I did it before he died because he was the inspiration - and he's gone now. But his legacy will live on and that's the way we have to look at it.
"It was weird. I was so pleased when I woke up on Sunday thinking 'Champion, I don't have to do any more running'. Then later on that day came the news.
"There's no cure for MND and it's an awful disease."
To contribute to Paul's fundraising, visit his JustGiving page.
