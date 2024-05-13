Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Milburn is taking on seven half-marathons in seven days.

A super-fit granddad is to undertake a gruelling seven half-marathons in seven days challenge to raise money for an excellent cause - and you can sponsor him.

Paul Milburn from Barmston has set out his own course around Washington and takes it on for the first time on Sunday, May 26 which is two days after he turns 54 and also his wedding anniversary, when he celebrates 17 years of marriage to Sindy.

Upon finishing the last of his seven runs on Saturday, June 1, he will have completed 91 miles to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

Paul, a guillotine operator for a print company, played rugby for Sunderland for over 30 years and it was rugby stars who drew him to the cause. So far he has raised £700.

The former Bede pupil has four children and a granddaughter, nine-month old Erica; and wants to make them proud. Son-in-law Matty Brown joins Paul on the Sunday and Wednesday runs.

Paul was inspired by the efforts of Kevin Sinfield, the rugby coach who has raised millions of pounds for MND charities since his friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate and great friend Rob Burrow was diagnosed in 2019.

Further motivation is provided by the memory of Scottish international Doddie Weir, who lost a brave battle with MND in 2022 aged just 52.

Paul said: "All of that has inspired me to do something like this and push myself a bit.

"Any more sponsorship is good. I actually went out to raise £500 and I've gone past that. So I'm happy with whatever I get now. I'll be updating people with my progress, times, etc on my Facebook page.

“I do running in any case as a hobby. But I just felt that I might as well do it for a reason.

"At the moment the MND Association is something at the forefront of my mind and I try to help them; so why not push myself before I'm too old and can't do it any more. There is no cure yet."