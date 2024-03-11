Parking income for Sunderland City Council up 37% since 'Free after Three' changes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scheme ended on January 2.

Drivers have coughed up an extra £100,000-plus to park in Sunderland since controversial changes were made at the beginning of 2024, an Echo investigation has revealed.

Figures show a rise of more than a third in parking revenue for Sunderland City Council, following the end of the 'Free after Three' initiative in the city centre.

The scheme was introduced in 2020 during the covid pandemic to draw footfall, but came to an end on January 2 this year.

A Freedom of Information request by the Echo found that in January 2023 the council's total revenue from parking was £198,724. In January 2024 it was £313,374; a rise of £114,650 or 37%.

'Free after Three' still exists. But only in 9% of 3,141 bays in what the council classes as city centre car parks; although this figure includes the privately owned Bridges car parks which have 915 bays.

The change has been controversial, with opposition councillors firmly opposed. One Conservative councillor has even suggested that Marks and Spencer "would consider staying in Sunderland" if the parking change was reversed.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Dynamic City, Cllr Kevin Johnston, said: "Our parking facilities remain good value compared to many other cities and towns, and we continue to update our city’s parking offer.

"This includes our new award winning multi-storey car park at Riverside Sunderland, and the Free After 3pm offer remains in place for more than 250 spaces at the five surface car parks of Tatham Street, Nile Street, West Wear Street, Charles Street and Gorse Road.

"Following the covid pandemic, we are seeing an upturn in the number of vehicles using our car parks and parking spaces, particularly in the city centre and on the seafront, and we have seen revenue rise.

"In addition, we have seen an increased demand for season tickets as the city centre continues to regenerate and new businesses are attracted to the city.

"It’s pleasing to see that the numbers of people coming into the city centre are continuing to rise as regeneration continues apace and with much more exciting developments still to come, such as the Culture House.

"Revenues from parking allows the council to reinvest, update, refurbish and modernise parking facilities, and contributes to the delivery of city transport schemes for the wider betterment of residents and visitors."

But Cllr Antony Mullen, leader of Sunderland's Conservatives, said: "These figures show the increased cost of shopping in Sunderland city centre; and it is understandable why businesses and shoppers opposed the parking charge hike.

"This is a short-sighted plan to make money off the back of visitors to our city centre, but it ignores the fact that we have lost Debenhams, Wilko, the cinema and M&S in recent years.

"These losses should have caused the council to develop a strategy that combines retail, business, living and leisure to increase footfall and make the city centre more vibrant and prosperous.

"Instead, shoppers will now look to the Galleries, the Metro Centre, Dalton Park and other outlets that offer free parking."

St Mary's is among the car parks where free-after-three has been ended.

Lib Dem leader Cllr Paul Edgeworth said: “Council bigwigs should do the right thing, make a U-turn and reduce parking charges, as well as bring back Free After 3 parking to St Mary’s and Sunniside car parks.

"This wouldn’t cost the earth and would send the right signal that Sunderland Council supports shoppers, supports local businesses and wants people to come to our city centre so it can survive and thrive."