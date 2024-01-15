Readers have their say on changes to Sunderland's parking

'If anything, it should have been extended from two o’clock'

Gorse Road car parks retains free-after-three, but not on weekends and is 15 minutes walk from City Hall.

The recent changes to parking charges made by Sunderland City Council has attracted almost universal disapproval on the Echo's social media pages.

On January 2, city centre parking rose by 10p per hour. But the annoyance has stemmed from the decision to charge for street parking on Sundays which had previously been free.

Car parks now charge £3 to park on Sundays; even for just a few minutes.

There is also the effective cancellation of the 'Free After Three' scheme, introduced to help businesses during the pandemic.

The council has said: "Parking remains exceptionally good value across Sunderland and our city centre hosts many retail, business, personal and professional services, and leisure opportunities, that cannot be found elsewhere."

However, city centre businesses have told the Echo of their anger at the changes. Now readers have given us their feedback through Facebook.

Stephen Blenkinsop thinks: "It’s a rip off £3 flat rate. I was only in town for 20mins the other week. You should be able to pay £1 just for an hour's parking."

Joanne Davison said: "If anything it should have been extended from two o’clock. Sunderland centre is dying, but there are some new restaurants and free parking can only encourage people to park and go."

Steven Lorraine said: "Why bother going to the likes of Sunderland city centre to get bits and bobs and have the hassle of parking costs and potential parking fines, when you can just use Amazon and get unlimited next day delivery for less than a tenner a month?"

St Mary's car park

Sandra Thurlbeck said: "The free/ reduced parking fees did encourage Sunday shoppers and diners to visit the city. Return to a ghost town?

"People do not like paying expensive parking fees. They will go elsewhere. Well done SCC."

Patrick James said: "Just in time for when more bars and restaurants are opening in the city centre. The council really don't have a clue.

Alex Scullion offered some defence, saying: "It's happening everywhere. Check out Durham."