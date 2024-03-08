New images revealed of Riverside Park planned for key Sunderland city centre regeneration site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major plans for new parkland in the heart of Sunderland city centre have been unveiled, ahead of a key decision by senior councillors next week.

Riverside Park, based at the Riverside Sunderland regeneration site, will provide a new landscape of green spaces, accessible pathways and water gardens, and new habitats for plants and animals.

Council bosses hope the new park will allow those who live in, work in, or visit the city centre, to escape into a natural environment with sweeping views across the river Wear.

CGI images of how new 'Riverside Park' at Riverside Sunderland regeneration site could look

More than 13 hectares of parkland spanning both sides of the river are expected to be created across several phases, with phase one proposals set to be signed off at a city council cabinet meeting next week.

Newly-released CGI images showcase how the park’s key features would look, including the ‘Southern Gateway and Water Gardens’ which aim to provide a haven for nature and ecology.

Elsewhere, Kingsley Gardens would provide a new community garden and growing space, as well as a social and event space being created in Galley’s Gill by Summer next year.

City leaders say the proposals would create community and family-orientated spaces to make Riverside Sunderland more attractive to prospective residents and employers moving into new homes and modern office spaces taking shape on site.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for Dynamic City at Sunderland City Council, said the plans would add an “exciting new dimension to a transforming city centre”.

Cllr Johnston added: “These are exciting times at Riverside Sunderland, with the built environment transforming day by day.

“Surrounding these developments are swathes of parkland which have such immense potential and transforming them into community assets will support healthier lives for the people who live, work, and play in the city centre”.

The Southern Gateway and Water Gardens will feature natural stone boundary walls, walkways and ponds to enhance biodiversity and sustainability, while also creating a sculptured landscape and new natural habitats.

The area will also feature terraced seating with feature lighting and planting to create spaces for people to relax and socialise.

Kingsley Gardens, which is expected to be delivered by summer 2025, would be a key community space within Riverside Park, providing a growing and gardening hub for residents from new and existing city centre communities.

By accessing the space, local people can learn about healthy eating, healthy lifestyles, and food sustainability, with amenities including allotments, a community orchard, and high-quality landscaping.

The space will also be a focal point for Expo Sunderland – a series of events showcasing the city – with an event in spring this year providing an opportunity for local residents and community groups to help shape the space’s design, delivery and management.

Elsewhere, a large social and event space will be created between the Gill Bridge and the river corridor, comprising areas to relax and socialise, as well as locations accommodating pop-up events and activities.

The park features will be delivered under the first phase of work, with longer-term ambitions for the area including a new play area, skate park and riverside café, as well as a visitor attraction in the former railway tunnel portals.

Other long-term council ambitions include an ornamental garden inspired by and showcasing local geology and plants, and the creation of a new riverside amphitheatre allowing visitors to watch performances and events.

Once fully completed and built out, the Riverside Park would account for almost half of the total Riverside Sunderland site, bringing 31 individual ‘plot parcels’ together.

Council bosses hope that the park will become a network of green spaces and corridors filled with plants and wildlife, as part of the city’s aims to improve health and sustainability.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet of senior councillors will discuss the ‘design and delivery strategy’ for the park at its next meeting on Thursday, March 14, at City Hall.

It is recommended that the council “takes all necessary steps” to deliver the initial parts of the project, which represent three parcels of land, through “the [future] award of all construction contracts and any other relevant professional appointments”.

The estimated cost for delivery of this scheme, according to council documents, is £5.628 million.

A report to cabinet adds the Riverside Park is “essential for the delivery of biodiversity net gain as well as supporting the council’s wider objective to deliver healthy active lifestyles for local people”.

Cllr Johnston added: “We are transforming our city – and there is a golden thread through all that we do when it comes to sustainability and promoting good health.

“Riverside Park really exemplifies that and we can’t wait to see this project advance.”