Revised plans for Sunderland's Culture House approved after changes to designs
Revised plans for Sunderland’s flagship ‘Culture House’ have been given the green light by city councillors.
Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved amended plans for the site at Keel Square.
The development, which is under construction, is expected to be a major visitor attraction in the heart of Sunderland city centre once completed.
With a mix of planned library, creative, digital and community spaces, the towering culture hub is linked to Sunderland City Council’s regeneration programme at Riverside Sunderland.
It is hoped that the project, part funded by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund, would boost city spending while attracting more than half a million visitors a year.
The Culture House has also been mooted as a potential home for part of the National Glass Centre when it closes.
Following demolition work to prepare the Keel Square site for development, construction is now under way with the Culture House expected to open in summer 2025.
Since planning permission was originally granted by councillors on March 28, 2022, a number of changes have been made to the original designs.
In January, 2023, councillors agreed plans to “step back” part of the venue to avoid critical broadband infrastructure, as well as bringing forward an outdoor café seating area.
As part of the changes, planning permission was granted for a huge light installation on the front of the building which had the potential to be programmed to advertise exhibitions and events.
In February, 2023, Sunderland City Council’s planning department also approved a separate bid for advertising consent for the signage, described in council planning documents as an “8-bit wall.”
The latest plans submitted to the council in December, 2023, proposed another raft of changes to the Culture House, including the removal of the previously approved LED and digital screens.
A supporting document submitted to council planners listed the proposed changes, including the “removal of the two digital screens to the chamfered entrance of the building” and the removal of the main light installation.
The area once earmarked for ‘LED Bricks’, referenced by the number ‘one’ on a submitted CGI image, was proposed to be replaced with a new brick recessed ‘frame’.
Further changes included a new glass viewing area to the first floor above the entrance, as well as new window openings and changing two Juliette balconies on the north and west façade to “fixed glazed windows”.
City leaders said the changes were part of a process of “fine-tuning” the Culture House building and would create “opportunities which benefit the internal layout”.
Plans were formally discussed by Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee at City Hall on February 5, 2024.
A report prepared by council planning officers recommended the revised Culture House plans for approval, with comments from the council’s conservation officer noting the wider heritage and regeneration benefits.
It was argued that the plans would “enhance the character and significance of Bishopwearmouth Conservation Area and the settings of surrounding listed buildings and make a key contribution to the regeneration and vibrancy of the area”.
The council committee report added: “The proposed revisions to the front elevation are relatively minor but include some positive design changes that will marginally enhance the overall architectural merit of the building.
“For example, the introduction of new openings will help to further enliven the façade and give the central entrance block more prominence.
“The proposed scheme, as amended, will still introduce a high quality and visually striking contemporary building at a prominent city centre site”.
Questions were also raised about what will be accommodated within the “recessed brick panel to the central block instead of the previously approved LED bricks, for example, artwork or similar”.
A council response, included in the council report, said “these details will form part of a separate application so that it allows time for an appropriate solution/installation to be designed to sit within the recessed brick panel”.
After being put to the vote, the revised plans won unanimous support from members of the Planning and Highways Committee.
City leaders have said that Sunderland City Council will continue to shape the Culture House plans on an “ongoing basis.”
Councillor John Price, cabinet member for Vibrant City, said: “It will create a magnificent space that brings to life what our residents want, in an inviting and welcoming venue.”
For more information on the revised plans, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/02495/VA3