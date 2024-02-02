Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New pictures show the scale of the £27million Culture House development.

New photos show the scale of the Culture House works. Photo courtesy of The Peacock

Set in the heart of the city centre overlooking Keel Square, Culture House will be a mix of library, creative, digital and community spaces, with the towering culture hub linked to Sunderland City Council’s ongoing regeneration work at Riverside Sunderland.

The project, which is part funded by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund, is expected to boost city spending while attracting more than half a million visitors a year, according to city leaders.

It's also been mooted as a potential home for part of the National Glass Centre when it closes.

It stands on the site of the former group of buildings comprising The Corner Flag pub, the old Annabel's nightclub and Luciano's restaurant which were demolished to make way for the new development.

Construction work started last autumn and these shots, taken by staff at the nearby Peacock, show the scale of the project as foundations are laid.

A site office is in place on Crowtree Green, hence the hoardings around the former leisure centre site.

Due to open in summer 2025, Culture House is set to be a new civic landmark dubbed as a "world-class visitor attraction", catering for residents as well as visitors to the city.

Sunderland City Council, which is leading the development, has appointed leading UK construction company Kier to build the eye-catching venue, which has been designed by award-winning North East practice FaulknerBrowns Architects.

A CGI of Culture House. Submitted.

It will complement the recent additions to Keel Square, which has seen the opening of The Keel Tavern and The Botanist, with The Muddler expected to open in the corner unit beneath Holiday Inn this year.

The Propellor artwork - which was installed when Keel Square was regenerated but suffered vandalism - will be repaired in anticipation of Culture House opening, and surrounding landscaping works undertaken.

Plans were initially approved for Culture House back in 2022 and since then a number of changes have been made to the original designs as the project has developed.

The latest plans received in December, 2023, propose another raft of changes to the Culture House, including the removal of the previously approved LED and digital screens.

How revised plans for north elevation of Culture House building could look. Credit: FaulknerBrowns Architects

City leaders state the changes are part of a process of “fine-tuning” the Culture House building and would create “opportunities which benefit the internal layout.”

Councillor John Price, cabinet member for Vibrant City on Sunderland City Council, said: “Culture House is a place that – at its heart – is for our residents and communities.

“We have been working hand-in-hand with people from across the city to continue to shape the plans and we will continue to do this on an ongoing basis.

‘’Along the way, we have fine-tuned the requirements for the building itself.

“The main change is the omission of the brick light installation which was initially proposed as part of the design.

“Its removal brought forward opportunities which benefit the internal layout that are reflected in a revised planning application.