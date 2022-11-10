Around 200 GMB members have been locked in a dispute with Stagecoach North East at the city’s depot over pay and have already staged seven strike days throughout October.

Talks between GMB Union, Stagecoach and conciliation service ACAS are now set to take place tomorrow (Friday, November 11), in a bid to resolve the argument.

A picket line strike outside Stagecoach North East's Sunderland depot during the first walk out

GMB has urged Stagecoach to take talks “seriously” and “improve the offer which has been repeatedly turned down by members”.

In response, Stagecoach North East urged GMB to use talks tabled with ACAS “to secure a pay agreement that will work for employees, bus passengers and the local community in Sunderland”.

Stuart Gilhespy, GMB organiser, said: “We’ve finally got Stagecoach round the table and we urge them to take the talks seriously.

"Making the same offer over and over again, after it’s been turned down repeatedly by members, is not negotiation and it’s not going to end the dispute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach bus drivers picket line strike over pay outside Stagecoach Sunderland Depot.

“The bus drivers are desperate for this dispute to end, but they need a pay deal to help them survive this cost of living crisis.

"Stagecoach makes lots of money and could end this tomorrow – for the sake of the people of Sunderland, let’s hope they do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The industrial action followed a ballot in which 97 per cent of GMB members voted for industrial action on an 83 per cent turnout.

Steve Walker, managing director of Stagecoach North East, said: “We’re pleased that GMB has agreed to come to talks with ACAS on Friday.

"With an open mind and flexibility there is an opportunity to resolve the dispute and put an end to the unnecessary strike action that is causing major disruption for our communities and having a huge impact on the pockets of employees.