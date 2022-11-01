Stagecoach bus drivers announce Christmas strike dates in Sunderland as dispute over pay continues

Around 200 GMB members are locked in a dispute with Stagecoach North East at the city’s depot over pay and have already staged seven-strike days throughout October.

The union has now announced a further eight days where Stagecoach bus services across Sunderland will grind to a halt, which includes November 5; November 15 to 19; December 23 to 24 and December 26 to 27.

Pickets wave flags for passing motorists

GMB say their members are ‘so desperate’ they are taking industrial action to try and make ends meet.

Stuart Gilhespy, GMB Organiser, said: “It’s not clear why Stagecoach is punishing loyal drivers like this. They’re making pots of money, but want workers to survive on miserly pay and Dickensian working conditions.

Pickets are out in force

“Drivers are doing the only thing they can to make ends meet for their families – withdrawing their labour.

“Instead of continuing to bring misery to their staff and the people of Sunderland, why won’t Stagecoach get round the table and offer a pay deal to help drivers with the cost of living crisis?”