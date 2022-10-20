Stagecoach accuses GMB of 'maximising disruption' as Sunderland bus drivers set to strike on November 5

Around 200 GMB members are locked in a dispute with Stagecoach North East at the city’s depot over pay and have already staged one five-day strike.

Workers were left angry following an offer that the GMB describes as ‘a massive real terms pay cut’ of four per cent, with two per cent to follow later in the year.

Now Stagecoach says it has been informed the union’s members will also be striking on Saturday, November 5, when rail workers’ union the RMT is also taking action.

Stagecoach North East managing director Steve Walker said: “We have been notified that GMB Union have added Saturday, November 5, to their dates of industrial action, in addition to the strikes already planned for October 28 and 31.

“This is a clear attempt by GMB to maximise disruption to families and local communities across Sunderland. We know that many people will be wanting to use public transport to travel to the Sunderland match and to the various Bonfire Night events on November 5.

“GMB's actions, which have been deliberately coordinated with the rail strikes also taking place on that day, will mean that many people will face significant disruption in trying to travel to some major events in the city.

A picket line strike outside Stagecoach North East's Sunderland depot during the first walk out

“We would urge GMB to think about the damage they are doing to our communities and the impact on our people and return to talks being realistic about their expectations.

“We will continue to do everything possible to provide regular bus services across Sunderland on these dates and full timetable details will be made available on our website as soon as possible.”

The Echo has contacted GMB for a response.

