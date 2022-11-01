The fire took place at a property in Minorca Close, near Lawrence Street, at 3.56am on Monday (October 31).

Three appliances, one from Sunderland Central, one from Marley Park, and one from Farringdon Community Fire Stations were sent to tackle the blaze.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Area Manager for Community Safety Richie Rickaby said: “Our fire control received a call about a house fire on Minorca Close in Sunderland and three appliances from Sunderland were on the scene in a matter of minutes to extinguish the blaze.

“A man and woman, aged in their 70s, were rescued from the property by firefighters. However, the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene while the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“We contacted Northumbria Police as is a matter of course in incidents of this nature, it is currently under investigation, but we do not believe the fire was started deliberately and will help prepare a report for the coroner.

"The thoughts of everyone at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service remains with the woman’s family at this time, and with the man who remains in hospital with injuries sustained in the fire.”

Northumbria Police have confirmed officers from the force also attended the incident.

The property on Minorca Close where the fire took place.

A Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 4.20am yesterday (Monday) we received a report of a fire inside an address in the Lawrence Street area of Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and sadly found the woman who was deceased.

“A man who was also inside the address was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The man and woman’s next of kin have been notified.

Floral tributes left outside the property on Minorca Close.

“Enquiries were carried out into the cause of the fire which is not being treated as suspicious.

"Officers are satisfied there is no third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.”

Floral tributes could be seen this morning outside the house with downstairs windows also boarded up.

Flowers outside the house on which the downstairs window has been boarded up.

A police car on Minorca Close where the fire took place.

