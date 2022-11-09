Jill Scott is representing Sunderland in the I'm a celeb jungle

Sunderland Lioness star Jill Scott enjoyed relative luxury in the Australian jungle along with campmate Owen Warner.

At the beginning of the episode, the pair commented on their good nights sleep in the camp RV after winning the keys to the vehicle yesterday, shortly before finding out two new campmates would be taking on the day’s bushtucker trial.

Owen said: “That night’s sleep was actually unreal.”

Jill added: “Do you know what would top off this whole experience? Bacon and egg sandwich! It felt like the best sleep ever. I’m very happy today but I do feel bad for the others! It felt like the best sleep ever. I’m very happy today but I do feel bad for the others!”

During the episode, two new campmates, comedian Seann Walsh and former health secretary Matt Hancock MP, took on the ‘beastly burrows’ trial in an effort to win some meals for camp.

Both campmates had to enter an underground burrow made up of a series of tunnels and chambers.

Working together they had to find the stars that are hidden throughout, all while in the pitch black with some creepy crawlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After earning six stars out of a possible 11 in the trial, the pair were then given secret missions before heading into camp - to be undercover moles in order to earn their fellow campmates luxury items.

Their missions were to steal someone’s hat and gilet and bring them back to Mole HQ, call Chris Moyles ‘Greg’ on three separate occasions and convince camp one of them is a keen twitcher by re-creating the calls of fictional Australian birds.

Matt Hancock arriving in camp received a mixed reaction from the other campmates and after seeing Jill Scott, the former health secretary commented that he was at Wembley earlier this summer when Jill and the Lionesses lifted the Euro 2022 trophy, with the cup winner saying it “feels like ages ago now.”