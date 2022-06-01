Jubilee bank holiday weekend 2022: What services is the Tyne and Wear Metro running this weekend?

Regular users of the Tyne and Wear Metro will see minimal changes ahead of the four day bank holiday weekend, although there will be some impacts across the network.
The four day weekend starts on Thursday June 2 to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee with many services across the region adjusting their operating times.
The Tyne and Wear Metro, however, is looking to minimise the changes to their regular timetables with minor differences between their regular service and the service across Thursday June 2, 3 and 4.
Thursday will see trains operating as usual with the exception of additional peak trains. These services are usually put in place throughout busy periods such as midweek rush hour.
Friday June 3 will also run as normal without the additional morning and evening trains. While this is all which needs to be known for anyone looking to travel on the coastal line, there are changes in place for those on the South Hylton to Airport line.
Due to the Ed Sheeran concert at the Stadium of Light that evening, extra services will be running from around 4:00pm in order for the service to cope with the additional demand of fans heading to the venue.
Nexus are recommending fans leave extra time for their journey as trains will be busy.
Additional services for the Sheeran concert will also be in place through the afternoon and evening on Saturday June 5 when the second North East show takes place while regular Sunday service will be in place to end the week.