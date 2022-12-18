The decision, which is set to mean no trains or Metros will stop at the station for several days over the festive period, has already been slammed as “totally unacceptable” by Wearside’s MPs.

The Government has already been urged to reverse the decision by transport operator Northern Rail, which has blamed the move on “RMT industrial action impacting staffing numbers”.

Plans for Christmas closures at Sunderland's railway station have been slammed by North East leaders.

Cllr Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council and a member of the North East Joint Transport Committee, called the news “incredibly frustrating”.

He added: “As a council we are investing millions in transforming Sunderland city centre and everyone has been pulling together to make our city a success.

"Northern Rail’s closure of the main station, for long stretches over Christmas, will be crippling for the city centre just as people are preparing to experience the fantastic retail and hospitality the city has to offer.

"On top of all of the other public transport disruption that is going on, this is the last thing the city needs.

"Northern Rail needs to find a way to keep the station open.”

A statement on National Rail’s website has confirmed the station will be closed in the lead up to Christmas, from Sunday (December 18) until Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24).

During this period it will only open between 5.15am - 2.45pm on Tuesday (December 20).

The closure means no trains or Metros will be stopping at the station ahead of Christmas Day.

Passengers who want to travel between Sunderland and Newcastle will need to use St Peter’s or Park Lane Metro stations.

Martin Gannon, chairman of the North East Joint Transport Committee and leader of Gateshead Council, said: “This is the latest in a catalogue of poor performance and mismanagement of our local rail services.

"It is beyond the pale to be suddenly told, with almost no notice at all, that Northern Rail will close Sunderland station for the majority of the festive period.

"This follows months of train cancellations because of staff shortages, on top of the national rail strikes.

"The economic damage this chaos is causing has gone on long enough, for Sunderland and for the entire North East region.

"Our region seems to be particularly badly hit by Northern Rail’s poor performance, and I will be writing to the Rail Minister to ask him to find out why – and to fix it.”

The station is currently undergoing renovation work worth an estimated £26 million.

Martin Kearney, managing director at Metro operator Nexus, said: “Sunderland station is operated by Northern Rail, and its closure over large parts of the Christmas period will prevent the Metro from stopping there.

"This is on top of the ongoing disruption as a result of damage to Network Rail’s power supply, leading to a reduced frequency through the city and a bus replacement service between Park Lane and South Hylton.”

