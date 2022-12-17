Leader of Sunderland City Council Graeme Miller vows to fight Christmas closure of Sunderland train station

A statement on National Rail’s website confirmed the station will be closed in the lead up to Christmas, from Sunday, December 18, to Saturday, December 24 – only opening between 5.15am and 2.45pm on Tuesday, December 20.

The closure means no trains or Metros will be stopping at the station ahead of Christmas Day and passengers wanting to travel between Sunderland and Newcastle will need to use St Peter’s or Park Lane Metro stations.

Northern says the decision “is due to RMT industrial action impacting staffing numbers”.

Sunderland train station

The leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller described the decision as ‘disgraceful’ and said the council will be fighting to get the decision reversed.

He said: “I am quite frankly appalled by the decision of Northern Rail to close Sunderland Railway Station at such a critical time of year and with such little notice. This will have a huge impact on our residents and businesses, not to mention anyone planning to visit Sunderland over the festive season to enjoy the many wonderful things our city has to offer. Passengers are already facing travel disruption.

“What is particularly disgraceful is that this is the very time of year when people rely on public transport the most for last minute shopping and getting together with family and friends. It’s also a crucial time for businesses who are already struggling through the cost of living crisis. For many Christmas and the sales are often their busiest and most lucrative time of year.

The station will be closed Christmas week

“As a council we will be trying our hardest to reverse this decision in the interests of everyone in our city.”

The news has also provoked an angry response from Sunderland’s three Labour MPs – Julie Elliott, Sharon Hodgson and Bridget Phillipson - who have written to Transport Secretary Mark Harper urging him to take action over what they have called an ‘”unacceptable decision”.

The station is currently undergoing £26m of renovation work.

