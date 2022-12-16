'Totally unacceptable': Anger as Sunderland's train station to be closed in run-up to Christmas

A statement on National Rail’s website confirmed the station will be closed from Sunday, December 18 to Saturday, December 24 – only opening between 5.15am and 2.45pm on Tuesday, December 20.

It means no trains or Metros will be stopping at the station when it is closed. Passengers wanting to travel between Sunderland and Newcastle will need to use St Peters or Park Lane Metro stations. Anyone travelling north by train will need to go to Heworth and use Metro services to St Peters or Park Lane.

The news has provoked an angry response from Sunderland’s three Labour MPs – Julie Elliott, Sharon Hodgson and Bridget Phillipson – who have written to Transport Secretary Mark Harper urging him to take action over what they have called an ‘unacceptable decision’.

Sunderland Station.

In the letter, they say: “At a time when public transport is absolutely essential to allow families to see loved ones, and businesses often rely on the festive period for vital income, it is totally unacceptable for Northern Rail to close Sunderland Station.

"They have known about the various issues surrounding industrial action and staff shortages for months, but this decision shows quite clearly that they have done little to try and resolve the situation. They had not informed any of the local Members of Parliament or the local authority about this decision, forcing us to have found out from other sources about an issue that affects our constituents hugely, and then spend a number of hours trying to contact them.

"This decision leaves Sunderland without a train station, meaning that no trains, nor the local metro are able stop at Sunderland station at a key time of year. Local residents deserve so much better.

"We would appreciate it if the Government could liaise with Northern Rail to reinforce the unacceptable situation they are placing residents of one of the largest cities in the North. The impact this will have on businesses in the city and residents in the lead up to Christmas is enormous.

"We urge you, as the Government to do everything you can to ensure Northern Rail act responsibly and keep Sunderland railway station open; or ensure everyone concerned gets back behind the negotiation table and bring the chaos to an end.