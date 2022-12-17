Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after recent assessments were carried out.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

While carrying out an inspection, food officers look at a number of areas including hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.

A number of Sunderland businesses have received new food hygiene ratings

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.

Among the latest Sunderland businesses to receive new ratings are McDonald's at Peel Retail Park in Washington and Greggs at Salterfen Park, in Ryhope.

Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:

SR1

Starbucks - The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland, SR1 3DR - Rated five stars on November 23.

The Olive Branch - The Interchange, Park Ln, Sunderland SR1 3NX - Rated five stars on December 2.

William Jameson - 30-32 Fawcett Street, Sunderland, SR1 1RH - Rated five stars on October 21.

SR2

Mickys Munchies - 35 Villette Road, Sunderland, SR2 8RH - Rated four stars on November 10.

Greggs - Salterfen Park, Sunderland, SR2 9ST - Rated five stars on December 1.

SR4

Golden Fish Bar - 1 Gerrard Road, Grindon, Sunderland, SR4 9QG - Rated three stars on November 9.

SR5

Bella Roma - 259 Southwick Road, SR5 2AB - Rated three stars on November 8.

SR6

Redheads Mac N Cheese - Unit 107a Stack Seaburn, Whitburn Road, Sunderland, SR6 8AA - Rated five stars on December 14.

NE37

McDonald’s - The Peel Centre, Glover, Washington, NE37 2PA - Rated five stars on December 14.

NE38

Buzz Bingo - Gala Clubs - Washington - NE38 7SB - Rated five stars on December 12.

DH5

